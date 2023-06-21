Deep-sea explorer breaks down what banging sound could mean
Crews searching for the Titan submersible heard banging sounds every 30 minutes Tuesday and four hours later, after additional sonar devices were deployed, banging was still heard, according to an internal government memo update on the search. Deep-sea explorer David Gallo joins CNN's Alisyn Camerota to explain what the development could mean.
01:58 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Deep-sea explorer breaks down what banging sound could mean
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ukrainian sniper shares new video of injured fighter 'torn apart by an explosion'
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Haberman shares two reasons why Trump has trouble keeping lawyers
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dana Bash calls reaction from Hunter Biden legal team 'striking'
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Was Hunter Biden given a 'sweetheart deal'? Legal expert weighs in
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Man fakes his death, arrives at funeral in helicopter. Hear why he did it
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ukrainian pilots say this would be a game-changer in the fight against Russia
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Shark ruins $3.5 million payday for fishermen
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Older influencers taking TikTok by storm
03:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Images show crew of submersible near Titanic before Sunday descent
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
See inside of submersible typically used for Titanic expedition
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump offers new reason for not giving classified material to investigators
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Not entitled to the Purple Heart': US Navy tells 100-year-old veteran and Congressional Gold Medal recipient
03:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows exact type of submersible that is missing with 5 aboard
00:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN anchor traced his lineage back to slavery. What they found shocked him
06:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bebe Rexha assaulted while on stage
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN