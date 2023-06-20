See inside of a submersible used for the Titanic expedition
Officials are in a race against time to find a civilian submersible with five people aboard after it went missing in the North Atlantic while voyaging to the wreckage of the Titanic. The founder of OceanGate, the company that organizes Titanic expeditions, showed a CBS team the inside of the type of submersible used for the tours. CNN's Rosemary Church speaks to David Gallo, Senior Adviser at RMS Titanic Inc. which owns exclusive salvage rights to the Titanic wreckage.
01:55
