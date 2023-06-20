See last images of submersible crew before descent to Titanic wreckage
A massive search operation is underway to find a submersible with five people on board that went missing on a trip to view the wreckage of the Titanic. Images show the last pictures of the crew before making their descent.
01:43 - Source: CNN
