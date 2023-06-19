New video shows Tory staff party during pandemic lockdown
A video has emerged showing aides of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson drinking, dancing and laughing in close proximity during a 2020 Christmas party at the UK Conservative Party headquarters. The country was under strict lockdown restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic at the time. CNN's Scott McLean has more.
03:31 - Source: CNN
