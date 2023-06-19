Video shows exact type of submersible that is missing with 5 aboard
A search and rescue operation is underway for a missing submersible operated by a company that handles expeditions to the Titanic wreckage off the coast of St John's, Newfoundland, in Canada.
00:27 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Video shows exact type of submersible that is missing with 5 aboard
00:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Russia claims it blew up a tank full of explosives. See the video
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Ignored by the world': CNN correspondent reports from refugee transit camp
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
New video shows Tory staff party during pandemic lockdown
03:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hundreds of bodies found in forest linked to starvation cult
05:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what was discussed during Blinken's visit so far
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Friday night massacre': ISIS-linked rebel group attacks school in Uganda
02:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch the flypast over Buckingham Palace for King Charles III's birthday
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bill Nye breaks down 'extraordinary discovery' found on moon of Saturn
03:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video exposes rape allegedly carried out by Wagner-backed militia in Sudan
04:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Woman presumed dead shocks family when she's found alive at her own wake
00:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows the moment after multiple British soldiers collapsed due to extreme heat
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch some of Berlusconi's iconic moments
04:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
See why scientists are putting 'pants' on these poison frogs
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Four children found alive after 40 days in Amazon
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
US citizen Travis Leake detained in Russia
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN