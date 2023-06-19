Smoke is seen rising into the air during an Israeli raid in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank June 19, 2023.
Israeli military raid West Bank city. Video shows scene on the ground
Footage shows the scene of a huge firefight between Israeli military forces and Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin. At least four Palestinians are dead, according to authorities. The IDF and Border Police said they were carrying out an operation to arrest two wanted suspects when "a massive exchange of fire took place."
00:30 - Source: CNN
