Israeli military raid West Bank city. Video shows scene on the ground
Footage shows the scene of a huge firefight between Israeli military forces and Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin. At least four Palestinians are dead, according to authorities. The IDF and Border Police said they were carrying out an operation to arrest two wanted suspects when "a massive exchange of fire took place."
00:30 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Israeli military raid West Bank city. Video shows scene on the ground
00:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Ignored by the world': CNN correspondent reports from refugee transit camp
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
New video shows Tory staff party during pandemic lockdown
03:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hundreds of bodies found in forest linked to starvation cult
05:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what was discussed during Blinken's visit so far
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Friday night massacre': ISIS-linked rebel group attacks school in Uganda
02:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch the flypast over Buckingham Palace for King Charles III's birthday
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bill Nye breaks down 'extraordinary discovery' found on moon of Saturn
03:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video exposes rape allegedly carried out by Wagner-backed militia in Sudan
04:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Woman presumed dead shocks family when she's found alive at her own wake
00:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows the moment after multiple British soldiers collapsed due to extreme heat
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch some of Berlusconi's iconic moments
04:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
See why scientists are putting 'pants' on these poison frogs
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Four children found alive after 40 days in Amazon
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
US citizen Travis Leake detained in Russia
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Man sitting next to passenger who opened door mid-flight speaks out
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN