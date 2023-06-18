Temporary ceasefire agreed to in Sudan, but the situation in Darfur is particularly dire
Even as a temporary ceasefire among warring factions in Sudan goes into place, the situation in Darfur is particularly dire. Laila Harrak speaks to Cameron Hudson, Senior Associate, Center for Strategic and International Studies.
07:05 - Source: CNN
