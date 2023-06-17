scene of uganda school attack 061723
Uganda sees the worst school attack in almost 25 years
Armed rebels attacked a school in western Uganda, killing at least 41 people, mostly students, and abducting six others, Ugandan officials have said. CNN international correspondent Larry Madowo has the latest.
