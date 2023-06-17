This is the message Putin is trying to send, says Russia expert
Former CNN Moscow bureau chief Jill Dougherty Russian President Vladimir Putin's message that the country could use nuclear weapons in response to threats.
01:47 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 17 videos
Putin says he's delivered nukes to Ukraine's neighbor. Hear what ex-CIA operative thinks
01:38
See infantry fighting vehicle Ukrainian forces managed to capture from Russians
02:03
Video shows Ukrainian soldiers firing at holed up Russian fighters
How Wagner's withdrawal from Bakhmut could affect the war in Ukraine
02:49
Video allegedly shows Russian chopper destroying Ukrainian reconnaissance vehicles
02:27
Ukrainian soldier raises flag in newly liberated village
01:25
Woman crafts over 400 clay heads to demonstrate a disturbing statistic
US citizen Travis Leake detained in Russia
01:53
Video shows collection of Western donated equipment destroyed by Russia
02:20
See Russia's aerial footage allegedly showing their forces targeting Ukrainian formations
Wagner chief makes prediction if Putin's army loses territory to Ukraine
00:54
See house float down river after collapse of critical Ukrainian dam
00:54
Military drone video shows family trapped in a Russian controlled village after dam collapse
01:42
Map shows how collapse of critical dam might affect military strategies
03:14
See how water from Ukrainian dam is flooding nearby towns
01:56
Gen. Milley: Ukrainians are 'very well prepared'
00:50
