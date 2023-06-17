Watch the flypast over Buckingham Palace for King Charles III's birthday
King Charles III and the royal party returned to Buckingham Palace to watch an extended military flypast marking the British sovereign's official birthday. A similar display had to be scaled back after the King's coronation last month because of poor weather. CNN's Anna Stewart has more.
02:15 - Source: CNN
