Smoke comes out of a car as first responders are pictured following a road accident that left 15 dead near Carberry, west of Winnipeg, Canada on June 15, 2023. At least 15 people died June 15, 2023 in a road accident in central Canada's Manitoba province, local media reported. Canadian police said on Twitter that officers were responding to a "mass casualty collision" near the town of Carberry, west of Winnipeg, and that first responders and other Royal Canadian Mounted Police units were on the scene. (Photo by Nirmesh VADERA / AFP) (Photo by NIRMESH VADERA/AFP via Getty Images)
Video shows aftermath of deadly highway collision
At least 15 people have died after a truck collided with a bus carrying senior citizens in a rural portion of Canada's Manitoba province, according to local authorities. CNN's Paula Newton reports.
01:59 - Source: CNN
World News
