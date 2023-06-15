For the first time, scientists have discovered evidence of phosphorus in an ocean beyond earth
A new study says evidence of the life-sustaining element phosphorus was found inside salty ice grains shot into space from Enceladus, one of Saturn's moons. CNN's John Vause discusses the finding with study co-author Chris Glein.
05:11 - Source: CNN
