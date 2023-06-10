Pope Francis recovers in hospital after operation
Pope Francis continues his recovery in hospital following an operation. Barbie Nadeau reports from Rome that children in the Gemelli Hospital have sent the Pontiff get-well cards.
02:25 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 15 videos
