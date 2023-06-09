split asiana passenger
Man sitting next to passenger who opened door mid-flight speaks out
An Asiana passenger allegedly opened the emergency exit door a couple of minutes before the airplane was about to land in South Korea. CNN's Paula Hancocks speaks to a fellow passenger next to the door about the distressing experience.
01:59 - Source: CNN
