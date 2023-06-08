frame grab from Africa Avant Garde
African designers making sustainability fashionable
We speak to several designers during South African Fashion Week about how they successfully run sustainable fashion brands.
22:45 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
frame grab from Africa Avant Garde
African designers making sustainability fashionable
22:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
glendale vpx 2
Video shows protesters fighting amid debate over gender and sexual identities
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap cybercrime thumb
How to protect yourself from getting hacked, according to a Yale professor
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of the Duke of Sussex being cross examined by Andrew Green KC, as he gives evidence at the Rolls Buildings in central London during the phone hacking trial against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN). A number of high-profile figures have brought claims against MGN over alleged unlawful information gathering at its titles. Picture date: Tuesday June 6, 2023. 72510269 (Press Association via AP Images)
Prince Harry gave evidence in hacking case. This is what he said
02:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
AppleHeadset3
Video: See Apple's new $3,499 mixed reality headset
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes present US President Joe Biden with a jersey during a celebration for the Kansas City Chiefs, 2023 Super Bowl champions, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 5.
NFL star draws laughter at the White House for podium prank
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Spam call phone STOCK
Text message scams are on the rise. Here's what you can do to prevent them
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ac giggle vpx
Anderson Cooper gets a surprise on live tv that makes him giggle
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dr phil ISO wallace
Dr. Phil asked if he regrets how he handled interview with Shelley Duvall
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NASA
NASA reveals findings on unidentified objects
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ESPN Nightcap Thumb
Will ESPN's transition to streaming kill cable TV?
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Everest Rescue 2
Climber found a man frozen on top of Mt. Everest. See what he did next.
00:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jay leno ISO wtcw
Jay Leno shows his new ear after accident
00:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dog attacks coyote
Watch: Dog saves puppy from coyote attack
02:17
Now playing
- Source: KCAL
Cupcake Crimes 2
'A very Canadian break-in': Polite criminal steals cupcakes
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
"Sophia" an artificially intelligent (AI) human-like robot developed by Hong Kong-based humanoid robotics company Hanson Robotics is pictured during the "AI for Good" Global Summit hosted at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) on June 7, 2017, in Geneva. The meeting aim to provide a neutral platform for government officials, UN agencies, NGO's, industry leaders, and AI experts to discuss the ethical, technical, societal and policy issues related to AI. / AFP PHOTO / Fabrice COFFRINIFABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images
Experts warn AI could pose 'extinction' risk for humanity
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN