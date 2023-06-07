times square new york air quality miguel marquez
New York air pollution 'looks apocalyptic', CNN reporter says
Quest Means Business
As smoke from Canadian wildfires descends on the US, repercussions are seen and felt throughout New York City. CNN's Miguel Marquez reports from Times Square.
02:58 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
times square new york air quality miguel marquez
New York air pollution 'looks apocalyptic', CNN reporter says
02:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Chris Christie Donald Trump Split
Chris Christie blasts Trump during presidential bid announcement
00:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A satellite image shows damaged Nova Kakhovka Dam, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson region, Ukraine, June 6, 2023. PLANET LABS PBC/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT
'Everything is going to die here': Kherson resident speaks after dam breaks
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BOLTON, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 04: Cameron Smith of Australia during the final round of the LIV Golf Invitational - Boston at The Oaks golf course at The International on September 04, 2022 in Bolton, Massachusetts. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Christine Brennan shares what sources are telling her about PGA, LIV partnership
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
matt gaetz mccarthy sot vpx
Rep. Gaetz says Speaker McCarthy's commitments 'violated' by debt deal
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Drone video emerged late Monday showing a deluge of water gushing from a sizable breach in the Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine.
Reporter explains significance of breached dam for the war
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
In this aerial view, former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida.
'The timeline here is critical': Collins on Mar-a-Lago flood
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
AJ Owens
Mom of 4 killed after being shot through a closed door by a neighbor. Hear her mother speak out
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of the Duke of Sussex being cross examined by Andrew Green KC, as he gives evidence at the Rolls Buildings in central London during the phone hacking trial against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN). A number of high-profile figures have brought claims against MGN over alleged unlawful information gathering at its titles. Picture date: Tuesday June 6, 2023. 72510269 (Press Association via AP Images)
Prince Harry gave evidence in hacking case. This is what he said
02:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
UFO sighting report video
UFO expert: Removing stigma around UFOs will lead to more answers
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
church steeple fire 02
Historic steeple crumbles as 160-year-old church burns down
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Plane Crash scene Raphine, Virginia on June 4, 2023.
Hear sonic boom from US fighters scrambling to unresponsive aircraft
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
toddler in stolen car
Video shows suspect dumping a 2-year-old found in a stolen car
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumb haley town hall abortion
Hear Nikki Haley answer questions about abortion
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN