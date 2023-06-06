'Everything is going to die here': Kherson resident speaks after dam breaks
CNN's Sam Kiley reports on the mass evacuations Ukrainian civilians are facing after the collapse of the critical dam on the Dnipro River.
02:22 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
'Everything is going to die here': Kherson resident speaks after dam breaks
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Scientific evidence gets woman pardoned after 20 years in prison
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Prince Harry gave evidence in hacking case. This is what he said
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Reporter explains significance of breached dam for the war
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dramatic footage shows moment 1.8-mile bridge collapses
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows scene of deadly train crash
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Top US general says Ukraine war has 'greater meaning' for the world
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows near collision between warships in Taiwan Strait
01:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
See massive sandstorm engulf Egypt's Suez Canal
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN Exclusive: Soccer superstar gives tearful tribute to grandfather
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Maps shows why a China, Taiwan conflict would be so devastating for the world
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Elton John bumps into Manchester City at the airport and gets serenaded
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kim Jong Un's young daughter takes on a more public role. Expert thinks this is why
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Reporter talks to pastor accused of leading doomsday starvation cult
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Chaos and hundreds injured after deadly train collision in India
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Human body parts found in 45 bags outside major city in Mexico
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN