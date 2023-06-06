See how water from Ukrainian dam is flooding nearby towns
A major dam and hydro-electric power plant in Russian-occupied southern Ukraine was destroyed, prompting mass evacuations and fears of large-scale devastation as Ukraine accused Moscow's forces of committing an act of "ecocide." The Kremlin denied involvement and accused Ukraine of "deliberate sabotage" of the dam. CNN's Sam Kiley has more.
01:56 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
See how water from Ukrainian dam is flooding nearby towns
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Gen. Milley: Ukrainians are 'very well prepared'
00:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows barrage of artillery strikes in Russia
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Putin hasn't punished Wagner chief for criticizing Russia's military. Retired general thinks he knows why
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Meet the oligarch who's stealing the limelight from Putin in Ukraine
04:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows Ukraine's secret drone testing location that simulates a battlefield
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the scene of the latest Russian strike in Kyiv
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
If Ukraine stops fighting, "it will be the end of Ukraine," says Finland's Foreign Minister
04:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
See why retired general thinks Putin may be 'a little bit nervous'
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Wagner's chief shared a message for CNN. Hear what he said
00:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
How the use of drones in Ukraine is changing warfare
03:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Military analyst breaks down major explosion that may have Putin feeling nervous
00:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dash cam video shows missile debris almost hitting Kyiv bus
00:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Not a quiet night': CNN at scene of latest drone strike in Kyiv
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
See what Moscow buildings looked like after drone attack
01:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ukrainian top general releases video ahead of expected counteroffensive
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN