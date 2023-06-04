Video shows near collision between warships in Taiwan Strait
The US accused a Chinese warship of cutting in front of an American vessel that was taking part in a joint exercise with the Canadian navy in the Taiwan Strait, forcing the American vessel to slow down to avoid a collision. CNN's Oren Liebermann reports.
01:09 - Source: CNN
World News 17 videos
Video shows near collision between warships in Taiwan Strait
01:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Maps shows why a China, Taiwan conflict would be so devastating for the world
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kim Jong Un's young daughter takes on a more public role. Expert thinks this is why
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Reporter talks to pastor accused of leading doomsday starvation cult
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Chaos and hundreds injured after deadly train collision in India
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Human body parts found in 45 bags outside major city in Mexico
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Something is missing in this coral reef and it's threatening an entire ecosystem
04:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Europe is investing 20 million euros in these 'forgotten villages.' See what they're like
03:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
See 'almost impossible' rescue from Mt. Everest
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Meet the oligarch who's stealing the limelight from Putin in Ukraine
04:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
See before-and-after photos of forced mosque alteration in China
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Chinese fighter jet cut so close to US spy plane it caused turbulence
00:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Surveillance footage shows moments before teen girl in India is killed in public
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows Venice's iconic canal turned fluorescent green
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dashcam video shows family escaping wildfire in Canada
00:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Kim Jong Un's newest military development
02:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows Palestinian refugee camp after Israeli military raid
04:25
Now playing- Source: CNN