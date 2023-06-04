CNN Exclusive: Soccer superstar gives tearful tribute to grandfather
Inter Milan star striker Romelu Lukaku sits down with CNN's Darren Lewis for an exclusive interview ahead of the Champions League final. Lukaku discusses his humble beginnings and broke down in tears when talking about his grandfather.
