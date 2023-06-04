Jake Sullivan 060423 GPS
US, China looking to de-risk. What does that mean?
Fareed Zakaria, GPS
President Joe Biden's National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, talks to CNN's Fareed Zakaria about the trade relationship between the United States and China.
01:30 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
Jake Sullivan 060423 GPS
US, China looking to de-risk. What does that mean?
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 16: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a press briefing at the White House on July 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. On Thursday afternoon, President Trump will deliver remarks about rolling back regulations for businesses and infrastructure projects. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Trump attacks Kayleigh McEnany. Hear her predecessor respond
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a "Lumber and Lobster" event on May 17, 2023 in Dover, New Hampshire.
Ex-Trump WH official throws cold water on Pence's 2024 chances
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
asa hutchinson 06-03-23
This 2024 GOP hopeful has blasted Trump. Hear whether he'd ever back him
00:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Smerconish 6/3
Smerconish spoofs DeSantis' name pronunciation change
08:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Trump starts flip-flopping on one of DeSantis' favorite buzzwords
00:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
PANO - JOE BIDEN
Biden praises Republicans during Oval Office address
12:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump fox town hall
Trump responds to CNN reporting he knew seized docs were still classified
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
President Joe Biden is helped up after falling during the graduation ceremony at the United States Air Force Academy, just north of Colorado Springs in El Paso County, Colorado, on June 1, 2023.
See moment Biden trips and falls at Air Force Academy commencement
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Florida Governor and 2024 Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis speaks during his campaign kickoff event at Eternity Church in Clive, Iowa, on May 30, 2023. The kickoff event begins a four day tour through twelve cities in Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
DeSantis or Trump? Hear what Republican voters in Iowa are saying
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
markwayne mullin senate hearing reality sot mwrmx vpx_00002925.png
'I don't want reality': Senator's gaffe draws laughs during hearing
00:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and former US President Donald Trump.
Hear how DeSantis responded to Trump's attack on campaign trail
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FILE - Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into custody by Albuquerque Police officers, Jan. 16, 2023, in southwest Albuquerque, N.M. Peña overwhelmingly lost a bid last fall for the New Mexico statehouse as a Republican and is accused of paying four men to shoot at the homes of four Democratic officials. (Roberto E. Rosales/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, File)
Failed NM GOP candidate indicted in alleged shooting spree targeting Democrats
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis listens a his wife Casey speaks during a campaign rally at Port Neal Welding Company on May 31, 2023 in Salix, Iowa.
DeSantis now criticizing Trump for trusting Fauci. Hear his defense of Fauci from 2020
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Maggie Haberman Donald Trump Split
'Very problematic for Trump': Haberman on audio recording obtained by prosecutors
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jason Osborne
'Huge win for Kevin McCarthy': Former Trump adviser on debt deal
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the Mar-a-Lago Club April 4, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
CNN reporter explains new tape obtained by prosecutors in Trump case
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN