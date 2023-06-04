Video shows scene of deadly train crash in India
Authorities in India rush to resume rail services after one of the deadliest train disasters in the country's history. More than 200 people were killed and more than 1,000 injured in what officials have described as a three-way crash involving two passenger trains and a stationary freight train. CNN's Ivan Watson reports.
02:25 - Source: CNN
World News 17 videos
Video shows scene of deadly train crash in India
02:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Maps shows why a China, Taiwan conflict would be so devastating for the world
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kim Jong Un's young daughter takes on a more public role. Expert thinks this is why
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Reporter talks to pastor accused of leading doomsday starvation cult
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Chaos and hundreds injured after deadly train collision in India
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Human body parts found in 45 bags outside major city in Mexico
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Something is missing in this coral reef and it's threatening an entire ecosystem
04:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Europe is investing 20 million euros in these 'forgotten villages.' See what they're like
03:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
See 'almost impossible' rescue from Mt. Everest
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Meet the oligarch who's stealing the limelight from Putin in Ukraine
04:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
See before-and-after photos of forced mosque alteration in China
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Chinese fighter jet cut so close to US spy plane it caused turbulence
00:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Surveillance footage shows moments before teen girl in India is killed in public
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows Venice's iconic canal turned fluorescent green
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dashcam video shows family escaping wildfire in Canada
00:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Kim Jong Un's newest military development
02:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows Palestinian refugee camp after Israeli military raid
04:25
Now playing- Source: CNN