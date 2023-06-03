leighton taiwan analysis thumb 2 vpx
Maps shows why a China, Taiwan conflict would be so devastating for the world
In remarks to the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned a war between China and Taiwan would be "devastating" and affect the global economy "in ways we cannot imagine." CNN military analyst retired Col. Cedric Leighton explains what Austin means.
