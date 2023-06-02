PANO - YEVGENY PRIGOZHIN
Meet the oligarch who's stealing the limelight from Putin in Ukraine
Anderson Cooper 360
CNN's Melissa Bell reports Wagner boss Yegeny Prigozhin, who had operated in the shadows leading the Kremlin's 2016 US election disinformation efforts, has created a dilemma for Russian President Vladimir Putin by becoming an outspoken critic of Russia's military leaders while leading the charge in Ukraine.
04:05 - Source: CNN
