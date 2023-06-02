Inside Ukraine's secret location for testing combat drones
CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports from a secret drone testing site where a Ukrainian company is building combat drones. According to the owner, those drones are capable of reaching Moscow, which recently saw its first drone attack.
02:51 - Source: CNN
