Inside Ukraine's secret location for testing combat drones
Anderson Cooper 360
CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports from a secret drone testing site where a Ukrainian company is building combat drones. According to the owner, those drones are capable of reaching Moscow, which recently saw its first drone attack.
02:51 - Source: CNN
