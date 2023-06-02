SCREENGRAB Kenya starvation doomsday cult Paul Mackenzie
Reporter talks to pastor accused of leading doomsday starvation cult
The leader of a Christian cult who has been accused of encouraging his followers to starve themselves appeared in court in Mombasa, Kenya. CNN's David McKenzie reports.
01:57 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
coral reef red sea
Something is missing in this coral reef and it's threatening an entire ecosystem
04:53
video thumbnail italy forgotten villages
Europe is investing 20 million euros in these 'forgotten villages.' See what they're like
03:51
Everest Rescue 2
See 'almost impossible' rescue from Mt. Everest
01:04
PANO - YEVGENY PRIGOZHIN
Meet the oligarch who's stealing the limelight from Putin in Ukraine
04:05
screengrab yunnan mosque
See before-and-after photos of forced mosque alteration in China
03:00
A Chinese J-16 fighter cuts directly in front of the nose of the US RC-135 Rivet Joint on May 26th, forcing the US aircraft to fly through the wake turbulence of the intercepting aircraft.
Chinese fighter jet cut so close to US spy plane it caused turbulence
00:55
The murder of a 16-year-old girl was captured by a security camera in the Indian capital Delhi, on Sunday, May 28. The video shows people walking close by as the assault was happening, without intervening. CNN has blurred a portion of the image due to the graphic nature of the footage, and to protect the identity of the victim. The footage has gone viral and sparked outrage in India over the safety of women in the country.
Surveillance footage shows moments before teen girl in India is killed in public
02:09
Gondolas navigate by the Rialto Bridge on Venice's historical Grand Canal as a patch of phosphorescent green liquid spreads in it, Sunday, May 28, 2023. The governor of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, said that officials had requested the police to investigate to determine who was responsible, as environmental authorities were also testing the water.
Video shows Venice's iconic canal turned fluorescent green
01:04
nova scotia wildfire thumb vpx
Dashcam video shows family escaping wildfire in Canada
00:36
Gondolas navigate by the Rialto Bridge on Venice's historical Grand Canal as a patch of phosphorescent green liquid spreads in it, Sunday, May 28, 2023. The governor of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, said that officials had requested the police to investigate to determine who was responsible, as environmental authorities were also testing the water.
See Kim Jong Un's newest military development
02:42
JERICHO
Video shows Palestinian refugee camp after Israeli military raid
04:25
04 erdogan cnn interview 051923 GRAB
Analysis: This is why Erdogan won again
00:54
orca story 1
Expert has theory about why killer whales are sinking boats
01:58
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks with staff during a visit to the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) at Porton Down science park near Salisbury, southern England, on October 15, 2020. - The Queen and the Duke of Cambridge visited the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) where they were to view displays of weaponry and tactics used in counter intelligence, a demonstration of a Forensic Explosives Investigation and meet staff who were involved in the Salisbury Novichok incident. Her Majesty and His Royal Highness also formally opened the new Energetics Analysis Centre. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / POOL / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
FBI memo details 1983 plot to kill Queen Elizabeth II during US visit
01:20
Terrifying moments as plane door opens midair on Asiana Airlines flight.
Passenger opens plane emergency exit midair
00:37
