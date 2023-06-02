Police in Texas investigate a suspected serial killer
A man in Texas called police and admitted to two murders. He is now being investigated for possible involvement in up to 10 other killings. CNN's Ed Lavandera has the details.
01:59 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Police in Texas investigate a suspected serial killer
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
NASA reveals findings on unidentified objects
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
How to protect yourself from getting hacked, according to a Yale professor
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch: Dog saves puppy from coyote attack
02:17
Now playing- Source: KCAL
Will ESPN's transition to streaming kill cable TV?
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
'A very Canadian break-in': Polite criminal steals cupcakes
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Experts warn AI could pose 'extinction' risk for humanity
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Billionaire family protected from opioid civil cases in exchange for $6 billion settlement
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Cruise passenger recounts life-threatening return from Bahamas
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dashcam video shows family escaping wildfire in Canada
00:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
See why people are flocking to see body of nun 4 years after her burial
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
What to know about Elizabeth Holmes as she heads to prison
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
See a sunspot larger than planet Earth
01:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Workplace expert explains how CEOs are being dragged into culture wars
02:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Passenger opens plane emergency exit midair
00:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Commencement speaker surprises grads with lavish gift
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN