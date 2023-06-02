"Guatemala has a democratic facade," says son of Guatemalan jailed journalist
CNN's Bianna Golodryga speaks to José Carlos Zamora, the son of Guatemalan jailed journalist José Rubén Zamora.
05:11 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
"Guatemala has a democratic facade," says son of Guatemalan jailed journalist
05:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
NASA reveals findings on unidentified objects
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch: Dog saves puppy from coyote attack
02:17
Now playing- Source: KCAL
'A very Canadian break-in': Polite criminal steals cupcakes
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
AI developers are warning 'risk of extinction' to humans
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Billionaire family protected from opioid civil cases in exchange for $6 billion settlement
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Cruise passenger recounts life-threatening return from Bahamas
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dashcam video shows family escaping wildfire in Canada
00:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
See why people are flocking to see body of nun 4 years after her burial
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
What to know about Elizabeth Holmes as she heads to prison
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
See a sunspot larger than planet Earth
01:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Workplace expert explains how CEOs are being dragged into culture wars
02:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Passenger opens plane emergency exit midair
00:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Commencement speaker surprises grads with lavish gift
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tom Hanks cracks up crowd at Harvard commencement speech
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Members of Congress hand-wash Vietnam Veterans Memorial
03:03
Now playing- Source: CNN