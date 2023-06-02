Ghetto Kids reach Britain's Got Talent final
The dance troupe Ghetto Kids will compete in the 2023 Britain's Got Talent final. Becky Anderson met the children at the World Cup in Doha, when they told her just how hard they've had to fight to get here.
04:24 - Source: CNN
