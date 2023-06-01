See the scene of the latest Russian strike in Kyiv
Three people, including a young girl, were killed in Kyiv while desperately trying to take cover in a closed bomb shelter amid fresh Russian strikes, in an incident that sparked anger in the Ukrainian capital. CNN's Sam Kiley reports from Ukraine.
