Uvalde, one year on
One year after the massacre of children at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, journalist Maria Hinojosa discusses her new Frontline documentary about Uvalde and the pursuit of justice.
02:56 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Uvalde, one year on
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch: Dog saves puppy from coyote attack
02:17
Now playing- Source: KCAL
Experts warn AI could pose 'extinction' risk for humanity
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Billionaire family protected from opioid civil cases in exchange for $6 billion settlement
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Cruise passenger recounts life-threatening return from Bahamas
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dashcam video shows family escaping wildfire in Canada
00:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
See why people are flocking to see body of nun 4 years after her burial
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
What to know about Elizabeth Holmes as she heads to prison
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
See a sunspot larger than planet Earth
01:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Workplace expert explains how CEOs are being dragged into culture wars
02:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Passenger opens plane emergency exit midair
00:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Commencement speaker surprises grads with lavish gift
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tom Hanks cracks up crowd at Harvard commencement speech
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Members of Congress hand-wash Vietnam Veterans Memorial
03:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Jeopardy!' fans in uproar after a single letter ends nine-day winning streak
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
This is how much Netflix is charging to share your password
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN