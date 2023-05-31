Military analyst breaks down major explosion that may have Putin feeling nervous
Retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling discusses a recent explosion on the border of Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, and why he thinks the attack may indicate Russia's nervousness.
00:34 - Source: CNN
