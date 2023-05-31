exp Italy boat accident spies mclean live FST 053002pSEG2 cnni world_00002001.png
Italian secret service agents among dead in boat accident
CNN's Scott McLean tells Isa Soares new details on the boat accident in northern Italy that left four people dead, including two active Italian secret service agents.
01:51 - Source: CNN
Italian secret service agents among dead in boat accident
"Sophia" an artificially intelligent (AI) human-like robot developed by Hong Kong-based humanoid robotics company Hanson Robotics is pictured during the "AI for Good" Global Summit hosted at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) on June 7, 2017, in Geneva. The meeting aim to provide a neutral platform for government officials, UN agencies, NGO's, industry leaders, and AI experts to discuss the ethical, technical, societal and policy issues related to AI. / AFP PHOTO / Fabrice COFFRINIFABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images
Experts warn AI could pose 'extinction' risk for humanity
carnival passenger vpx
Cruise passenger recounts life-threatening return from Bahamas
Dashcam video shows family escaping wildfire in Canada
Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster
See why people are flocking to see body of nun 4 years after her burial
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes leaves federal court in San Jose, Calif., March 17, 2023. Holmes has asked a federal judge, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, to allow her to remain free through the Memorial Day weekend before surrendering to authorities on May 30, to begin her more than 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors in a blood-testing scam.
What to know about Elizabeth Holmes as she heads to prison
Sun Image 2
See a sunspot larger than planet Earth
workplace expert jessica kriegel
Workplace expert explains how CEOs are being dragged into culture wars
Terrifying moments as plane door opens midair on Asiana Airlines flight.
Passenger opens plane emergency exit midair
UMass Boston Grads 2023
Commencement speaker surprises grads with lavish gift
Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks cracks up crowd at Harvard commencement speech
lawmakers clean memorial vpx
Members of Congress hand-wash Vietnam Veterans Memorial
jeopardy ben chan contestant
'Jeopardy!' fans in uproar after a single letter ends nine-day winning streak
In this photo illustration a computer screen and mobile phone display the Netflix logo on March 31, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. - According to Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos, Netflix viewership is on the rise during the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
This is how much Netflix is charging to share your password
Florida Fish and Wildlife officers work to capture an alligator they believe bit a man who lost his arm after the attack.
Video shows officials wrangle 10-foot gator they believe bit man
nasa mars perseverance rover belva crater
New video shows NASA rover's stunning view into Mars crater
