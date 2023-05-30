See what Moscow buildings looked like after drone attack
A drone attack on Russia's capital city resulted in "minor damage to several buildings," but no casualties were reported, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said. CNN's Clare Sebastian has more.
