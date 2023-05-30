'Not a quiet night': CNN at scene of latest drone strike in Kyiv
A 33-year-old woman was killed and 13 others were wounded in the latest Russian drone attack on Kyiv, Ukraine's National Police said. CNN's Fred Pleitgen is at the scene of the attack.
01:56 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
'Not a quiet night': CNN at scene of latest drone strike in Kyiv
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-Putin ally breaks down what Russia's strategy reveals about Putin's mindset
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
See moment Ukrainian forces down a Russian Shahed drone
00:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN gets firsthand look at key Ukrainian air defense weapon
03:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN pieces together circumstances of American's death in Bakhmut
03:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Satellite photos show where Iran might be sending weapons to Russia
04:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear why retired general believes cross border raids in Russia are effective
03:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows Russian reconnaissance ship seemingly hit by unmanned surface vessel
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows smoke rising from Russian Defense Ministry as Moscow denies fire
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Wagner chief says retired American soldier killed in Ukraine
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Wagner chief fears more battlefield losses could lead to a revolution in Russia
03:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Russian dissidents parade captured Russian vehicle
03:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
See pro-Ukraine protester cover herself in fake blood on the Cannes red carpet
00:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Putin's latest move includes a map of the 17th century
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows Russian civilians taking 'matters into their own hands'
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video: Anti-Putin Russians based in Ukraine allegedly stage incursion into Russia
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN