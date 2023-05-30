An Indian girl was killed in public. No passersby intervened.
A teenage girl in India was stabbed and bludgeoned to death on the streeets of Delhi. No one on the streets passing by tried to stop it. Vedika Sud speaks to the victim's father.
03:08 - Source: CNN
