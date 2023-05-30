screengrab FL holiday beach people run
Video shows people running in fear when gunfires break out
Nine people were shot, including three children, near the Hollywood Beach Boardwalk in South Florida.
01:21 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
screengrab FL holiday beach people run
Video shows people running in fear when gunfires break out
01:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Emergency crews work the scene of a partial apartment building collapse Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. (Nikos Frazier/Quad City Times via AP)
Reporter: Owners were under city orders to make updates to building before collapse
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BIDEN
Biden pushes back on reporter's question about debt ceiling deal
01:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VPX bus shooting
Surveillance footage shows bus driver and passenger in shootout aboard moving bus
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
04 erdogan cnn interview 051923 GRAB
Analysis: This is why Erdogan won again
00:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
orca story 1
Expert has theory about why killer whales are sinking boats
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sun Image 2
See a sunspot larger than planet Earth
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster
See why people are flocking to see body of nun 4 years after her burial
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dusty johnson sotu vpx
Lawmaker who helped negotiate debt deal responds to GOP criticism
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A gondola crosses Venice's historical Grand Canal as a patch of phosphorescent green liquid spreads in it, Sunday, May 28, 2023. The governor of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, said that officials had requested the police to investigate to determine who was responsible, as environmental authorities were also testing the water.
Strange occurrence in Venice's Grand Canal has authorities stumped
00:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
pramila jayapal ISO sotu 052823
Tapper asks Democratic lawmaker if White House should worry about Progressive Caucus. Hear her response
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey addresses supporters during a campaign rally on May 26, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. President Erdogan was forced into a runoff election when neither he nor his main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu of the Republican People's Party (CHP), received more than 50 percent of the vote on the May 14 election. The runoff vote will be held this Sunday, May 28.
Expert: Erdogan has changed Turkish politics permanently
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference after President Joe Biden and McCarthy reached an "agreement in principle" to resolve the looming debt crisis on Saturday, May 27, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., a key Republican in the debt limit negotiations and chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, back right, and Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., McCarthy's top mediator in the debt limit talks, left, look on. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Analyst says pressure is on Kevin McCarthy to deliver. Hear why
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ozempic drug STOCK
Popular diabetes drug is a 'good news story.' Here's why consumers need to proceed with caution
05:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Voting boards are lit with a majority of green lights as the house votes to impeach state Attorney General Ken Paxton, in the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas, Saturday, May 27, 2023. Texas lawmakers have issued 20 articles of impeachment against Paxton, ranging from bribery to abuse of public trust as state Republicans surged toward a swift and sudden vote that could remove him from office. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
See the moment Texas GOP-controlled House impeaches one of its own
01:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Parents charged after seven kids found living in home with rats in cages, padlocked refrigerator, police say.
Parents charged after police say they made disturbing discovery
01:52
Now playing
- Source: KYW