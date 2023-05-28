orca story 1
Expert has theory about why killer whales are sinking boats
Whale researcher Dr. Deborah Giles has a theory as to why killer whales have been attacking and sinking boats off the coast of Spain.
Expert has theory about why killer whales are sinking boats
Terrifying moments as plane door opens midair on Asiana Airlines flight.
Passenger opens plane emergency exit midair
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks with staff during a visit to the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) at Porton Down science park near Salisbury, southern England, on October 15, 2020. - The Queen and the Duke of Cambridge visited the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) where they were to view displays of weaponry and tactics used in counter intelligence, a demonstration of a Forensic Explosives Investigation and meet staff who were involved in the Salisbury Novichok incident. Her Majesty and His Royal Highness also formally opened the new Energetics Analysis Centre. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / POOL / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
FBI memo details 1983 plot to kill Queen Elizabeth II during US visit
Orcas bite hole in boat off the Iberian coast
BEIJING, CHINA - MARCH 1: (CHINA OUT) Security guard walk past the Chinese national flag at the Military Museum of Chinese People's Revolution on March 1, 2008 in Beijing, China. From March 1, the Military Museum of Chinese People's Revolution becomes the first national level museum which opens to the public for free in Beijing. (Photo by China Photos/Getty Images)
Joke about China's military leads to $2M fine and crackdown on comedy
pleitgen ukraine air defense vpx 1
CNN gets firsthand look at key Ukrainian air defense weapon
A photo shows a house where a suspect has barricaded himself with a hunting gun in Nakano City, Nagano Prefecture on May 25, 2023. The local police told us one female was stabbed in the back and she was confirmed dead and three other people including police officers were injured. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )
Three dead in rare shooting and stabbing attack in Japan
Police investigate at the site of an incident involving a vehicle at Downing Street in London on May 25.
One arrested after car crashes into gate at Downing Street in London
video thumbnail abdelaziz iran vpx
Satellite photos show where Iran might be sending weapons to Russia
wagner chief video vpx screengrab
Wagner chief says retired American soldier killed in Ukraine
sydney fire lon orig na
See fire engulf multi-story building in Sydney
Madowo Sudan vpx 1
Refugee describes losing her son and brother while fleeing Sudan violence
india modi australia lon orig mg
Australian leader gives Indian Prime Minister a rock star welcome
russian spy whale 1
Why experts think this beluga whale is a Russian 'spy'
radar Mawar Guam VPX
'Anticipate the worst': Officials issue dire warning ahead of Typhoon
mexico popocatepetl volcano lava orig na
See ash rain down on cities close to Mexico volcano
cheetah cubs born India
This animal was declared extinct in India over 60 years ago. Now it might be back
