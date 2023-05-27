chance and pranksters
How Russian pranksters are tricking influential foreign leaders
Anderson Cooper 360
CNN's Matthew Chance speaks with Russian pranksters who have been prank calling influential foreign leaders outside of Russia, including former president George W. Bush and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
04:30 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 17 videos
04:30
pleitgen ukraine air defense vpx 1
CNN gets firsthand look at key Ukrainian air defense weapon
03:01
nicholas maimer
CNN pieces together circumstances of American's death in Bakhmut
03:19
video thumbnail abdelaziz iran vpx
Satellite photos show where Iran might be sending weapons to Russia
04:12
Hertling vpx
Hear why retired general believes cross border raids in Russia are effective
03:47
unmanned vessel russia ship vpx 2
Video shows Russian reconnaissance ship seemingly hit by unmanned surface vessel
01:16
A fire has broken out at the Russian Ministry of Defense building in central Moscow, according to Russian state news agency TASS, citing an emergency services source.
Video shows smoke rising from Russian Defense Ministry as Moscow denies fire
01:30
wagner chief video vpx screengrab
Wagner chief says retired American soldier killed in Ukraine
02:14
wagner chief pleitgen dnt vpx
Wagner chief fears more battlefield losses could lead to a revolution in Russia
03:15
screengrab freedom for russia legion
See Russian dissidents parade captured Russian vehicle
03:10
A protester, wearing a dress in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, is detained by security after she covered herself in fake blood on the stairs on the Festival Palace ahead of the screening of the film "Acide" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 21, 2023. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images)
See pro-Ukraine protester cover herself in fake blood on the Cannes red carpet
00:50
Putin/Map
Putin's latest move includes a map of the 17th century
01:00
Russian Nationalist Chance vpx
Video shows Russian civilians taking 'matters into their own hands'
02:48
Russian nationals stage incursion into Russia allegedly
Video: Anti-Putin Russians based in Ukraine allegedly stage incursion into Russia
03:09
robertson embed 3 vpx
Battle for Bakhmut: CNN embeds with Ukrainian unit under fire
03:55
Belgorod border area
Reporter explains significance of attack that happened across Russian border
02:25
Ukraine british bomb training robertson pkg intl hnk vpx_00001922.png
See 'secret weapons' of the Ukraine arsenal fighting against Russia
02:42
