Passenger opens plane's emergency door midair
A passenger on an Asiana Airlines jet opened an emergency door as the plane was coming in to land in Daegu, South Korea. Video shows wind whipping through the plane's cabin as terrified passengers gripped their armrests. CNN's Paula Hancocks reports.
01:26 - Source: CNN
