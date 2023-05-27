Pro-Russian officials accuse Ukraine of striking Mariupol, city it once defended
Pro-Russian officials are accusing Ukraine of striking the city of Mariupol, a city it once defended. Clare Sebastian reports from London.
02:15 - Source: CNN
