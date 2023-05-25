Wagner chief says retired American soldier killed in Ukraine
Chief of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner told CNN that he has handed the body of Nicholas Maimer, a retired US Army Special Forces soldier who was killed in the battle for Bakhmut, over to Ukraine. CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports from Kyiv, Ukraine.
02:14 - Source: CNN
