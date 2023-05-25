Video shows Russian reconnaissance ship seemingly hit by unmanned surface vessel
A new video shows Russian reconnaissance ship Ivan Khurs was seemingly hit by an unmanned surface vessel in the Black Sea, disputing a claim by Moscow, which said it had been able to thwart a Ukrainian attack on the craft. CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports.
01:16 - Source: CNN
