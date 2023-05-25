Three dead in rare shooting and stabbing attack in Japan
A rare shooting and stabbing attack in Japan left three dead, including two police officers, according to local police. CNN International correspondent Marc Stewart reports.
02:33 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Three dead in rare shooting and stabbing attack in Japan
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows smoke rising from Russian Defense Ministry as Moscow denies fire
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
See fire engulf multi-story building in Sydney
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Refugee describes losing her son and brother while fleeing Sudan violence
03:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Australian leader gives Indian Prime Minister a rock star welcome
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why experts think this beluga whale is a Russian 'spy'
02:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Anticipate the worst': Officials issue dire warning ahead of Typhoon
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
See ash rain down on cities close to Mexico volcano
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
This animal was declared extinct in India over 60 years ago. Now it might be back
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Greek PM calls video of migrants allegedly ditched at sea 'disheartening'
03:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Madeleine McCann: A look back at one of the most recognizable missing person cases in history
02:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
See moment F-18 fighter jet crashes during training
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows police arresting activists in Rome's iconic Trevi Fountain
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Paul Whelan told CNN from inside Russian prison camp
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
World's richest man weighs which of his 5 children will take over empire
03:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Arab League welcomes back brutal dictator Bashar al-Assad
04:14
Now playing- Source: CNN