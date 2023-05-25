See Russian dissidents parade captured Russian vehicle
A group of anti-Putin Russian nationals, who are aligned with the Ukrainian army, has rattled Moscow with recent raids into the Russian territory. CNN's Sam Kiley spoke with the group on their operation.
03:10 - Source: CNN
