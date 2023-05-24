'City slicker' weather guy can't stop gagging on farm
Holy cow! Pungent cattle smell makes weatherman gag repeatedly: "I'm such a city slicker." CNN's Jeanne Moos reports.
01:38 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
'City slicker' weather guy can't stop gagging on farm
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
This is how much Netflix is charging to share your password
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
See ash rain down on cities close to Mexico volcano
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Baby moose causes traffic jam when it won't follow mom over wall
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ed Sheeran surprised these high school band students. See how they reacted
01:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Cow chaos: Wrangler on horseback lassoes runaway animal on highway
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
See man break world record by visiting Seven Wonders in seven days
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Howard Stern weighs in on Kid Rock's Bud Light controversy
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
One Taylor Swift fan found a different way to get into her concert. See how
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Lizzo tears up at concert: 'You deserve to be protected'
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
See never-before-seen view of Titanic wreckage reconstructed from 700,000 images
00:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
See what happens when you go off-roading in a $270k Lamborghini
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Masked Singer' winner unveiled in Season 9 finale
00:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Andy Cohen gives best analogy for 'Vanderpump Rules' drama
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Meet the drag performers vying to be America's first Drag Laureate
05:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the 'woke' Miller Lite commercial that has critics calling for boycotts
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN