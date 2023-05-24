CNN speaks one-on-one with Russian anti-Putin fighter taking matters into his own hands
CNN speaks to a fighter who claims to be with a group of anti-Putin Russian nationals, who are aligned with the Ukrainian army. CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
