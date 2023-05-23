Senior Russian official mysteriously dies after falling ill on plane
Russia's deputy science minister has died after falling ill on a plane Saturday. CNN's Salma Abdelaziz reports on the mysterious death of the Kremlin critic.
03:18 - Source: CNN
