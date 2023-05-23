Shell Protest vpx 3
'Shut down Shell!': Climate activists rush the stage at the Shell annual meeting
Chaotic scenes unfolded at Shell's annual shareholder meeting as climate activists stormed the venue, calling for the oil company to be "shut down" and accusing it of "killing" the planet. Hear why one of the protesters took part.
01:29 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Shell Protest vpx 3
'Shut down Shell!': Climate activists rush the stage at the Shell annual meeting
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mccann search SPLIT
See search underway for Madeleine McCann after new tip-off
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
f18 spain crash 02
See moment F-18 fighter jet crashes during training
00:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
exp Whelan calls CNN from prison Atwood pkg 052206ASEG1 cnni world_00013317.png
Video shows police arresting activists in Rome's iconic Trevi Fountain
01:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Paul Whelan, a former US Marine accused of spying and arrested in Russia stands inside a defendants' cage during a hearing at a court in Moscow on August 23, 2019. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)
Hear what Paul Whelan told CNN from inside Russian prison camp
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mexicovolcano01
Multiple volcanic eruptions near Mexico City caught on camera
00:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
arnault roy split vpx
World's richest man weighs which of his 5 children will take over empire
03:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Image #: 27919660 epa04115935 A handout photo released by Syria's Arab News Agency (SANA) shows Syrian President Bashar Assad speaking during a meeting in Damascus, Syria on 08 March 2014 to mark the 51st anniversary of the March 8th revolution. Assad said that the country will go on with the reconciliation efforts along with its fight against terrorism. EPA/SANA / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES /LANDOV
Arab League welcomes back brutal dictator Bashar al-Assad
04:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail erdogan anderson intv
CNN to Turkish president: Do you actually believe that Biden wants to topple you?
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hancocks rohingya cyclone mocha pkg 1
They were persecuted by their own country. Now, a cyclone has left them displaced
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng reacts to a BBC Food clip about cooking egg fried rice, in a YouTube video uploaded July 8, 2020.
See the 'Uncle Roger' video that shot Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng to fame
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab china comedian li haoshi
China issues $2 million dollar fine for quip about army
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jeusalem day journalists
Journalists forced to take cover while reporting at Jerusalem Day march
01:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kangaroos hop through snow thumb
Watch kangaroos hop through snow as cold front hits southeastern Australia
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: King Charles III is crowned with St Edward's Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Reverend Justin Welby during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Missed it? Here's King Charles' coronation in 3 minutes
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
spain drought pleitgen
This medieval village was submerged in water. A severe drought changed that
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN