'Shut down Shell!': Climate activists rush the stage at the Shell annual meeting
Chaotic scenes unfolded at Shell's annual shareholder meeting as climate activists stormed the venue, calling for the oil company to be "shut down" and accusing it of "killing" the planet. Hear why one of the protesters took part.
01:29 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
