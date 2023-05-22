trevi fountain protest
Video shows police arresting activists in Rome's iconic Trevi Fountain
Climate activists dumped charcoal in the Trevi fountain, one of Rome's most iconic landmarks, blackening the water. The purpose was to call for action against climate change after deadly flooding devastated the Emilia-Romana region in northern Italy. CNN's Michael Holmes reports.
