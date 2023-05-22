Video shows police arresting activists in Rome's iconic Trevi Fountain
Climate activists dumped charcoal in the Trevi fountain, one of Rome's most iconic landmarks, blackening the water. The purpose was to call for action against climate change after deadly flooding devastated the Emilia-Romana region in northern Italy. CNN's Michael Holmes reports.
01:11 - Source: CNN
World News 15 videos
Video shows police arresting activists in Rome's iconic Trevi Fountain
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Paul Whelan told CNN from inside Russian prison camp
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
What is causing air quality warnings in northern US?
03:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
World's richest man weighs which of his 5 children will take over empire
04:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Arab League welcomes back brutal dictator Bashar al-Assad
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN to Turkish president: Do you actually believe that Biden wants to topple you?
02:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
They were persecuted by their own country. Now, a cyclone has left them displaced
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
China issues $2 million dollar fine for quip about army
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Journalists forced to take cover while reporting at Jerusalem Day march
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Images show Kim Jong Un and daughter inspecting new military spy satellite
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Multiple volcanic eruptions near Mexico City caught on camera
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Recording of grandmother's voice used to search for children lost in jungle
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
A young football fan's phone was stolen at a match. Then this happened
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bolton: I believe foreign leaders think Trump is a laughing fool
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear from supporters of winning party in Thailand's election
03:20
Now playing- Source: CNN